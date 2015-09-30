(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, with no changes)
By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, Sept 29 Lenders remain supportive of
embattled commodities trader and mining company Glencore
, which has around $13 billion of liquidity available
and can finance its debt maturities for two years, sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Glencore's shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the company
said that it remained "operationally and financially robust" in
response to wild gyrations in its equity and bond prices this
week.
Its shares sank to a record low on Monday on concerns that
the group is not doing enough to cut its $29.6 billion debt pile
to help to withstand a prolonged slump in commodities prices.
But loan bankers are taking a more sanguine view.
"We are watching quite carefully, but without the concern or
type of hysteria you are seeing in equities," a head of loan
syndicate at a bank said. "If the company is left to resolve its
own issues, we are quite confident that they will do so."
Glencore signed a $15.25 billion revolving credit in June
this year, which is its main corporate funding facility and the
second largest loan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa so far
in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Glencore's half-year report said $6.57 billion of the loan
had been drawn by June 30, leaving $10.4 billion of liquidity.
The company raised an additional $2.5 billion in a share
placement in September, giving a total of around $13 billion of
unrestricted liquidity, including cash on its balance sheet, the
sources familiar with the situation said.
Glencore's $15.25 billion loan is not affected by recent
equity volatility as it does not have financial covenants.
"There is no issue of financial covenants," the syndicate
head said.
Although Glencore's cash flow has dropped and it is not
meeting its earnings forecast, there are no covenant conditions,
he added.
NO MAJOR DRAW DOWNS
Glencore's $15.25 billion loan consists of a $8.45 billion,
12-month revolving credit and a $6.8 billion, five-year
revolving credit. Both tranches have extension options and can
be extended until 2018 and 2022 respectively.
Bankers do not expect Glencore to make any major additional
drawings on the revolving credits to avoid increasing leverage
after saying that it intends to reduce net debt by a third by
the end of next year.
"The company has not indicated to us that they plan to draw
large amounts of those facilities," the loan syndicate head
said.
Glencore is currently paying an interest rate of 40-45 basis
points (bp) over U.S. Libor on drawings under the existing
$15.25 billion loan, the company said.
Further draw-downs on the revolving credit could threaten
Glencore's investment-grade credit rating. Glencore is currently
rated BBB by Standard and Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's Investors
Services.
Bankers said that Glencore could have to pay higher margins
if it had to refinance debt early, but they view this as
unlikely and believe the company will focus on its core business
and asset sales going forward.
"The company has the ability with assets to do what it said
it will do which is to reduce debt," the syndicate head said.
(Additional reporting by Alex Chambers in London. Editing by
Jane Merriman)