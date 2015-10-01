UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Oct 1 Commodities giant Glencore told investors it was on track to reduce its debt by $10 billion with two key deals to close at the end of this year and early next, analysts from Barclays said on Thursday.
Barclays, which organised the meeting, said it believed the company has managed to address many concerns, which in recent weeks have sent Glencore's stock plummeting.
"Our credit colleagues believe the company can retain its credit rating, although the market clearly disagrees with this," analysts from Barclays said. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES