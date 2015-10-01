* Meeting held in London to address "misconceptions"
LONDON, Oct 1 Glencore's share price
eased again on Thursday despite the company's assurances to
investors that its debt-cutting plans remain on track and a
decision by board member and legendary banker John Mack to buy
$600,000 worth of stock.
Battered by a collapse in global commodity prices over the
past year, the share price has lost some 70 percent this year,
nearly half of that on Monday alone. On Thursday it resumed its
descent after an initial rally and was down 0.7 percent at 1415
GMT, off its day lows.
Traders blamed the return of hedge funds and short-sellers
for the renewed losses.
Earlier the commodities trading and mining giant said Mack,
a former chief executive of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley
, had bought stock, following a similar move this week by
former BP head and Glencore board member Tony Hayward.
The share price had initially gained as much as 6 percent on
Thursday after credit analysts from Barclays said a meeting they
had organised with members of Glencore's management on
Wednesday, including the co-head of corporate finance Carlos
Perezagua and the head of strategy Paul Smith, managed to
address many concerns of investors and bondholders.
"It was an encouraging meeting (on Wednesday) as we believe
it helped to clear up many misconceptions and confusion we
believe is currently in the market around commodity trading,"
credit analysts from Barclays said in a note on Thursday.
A source close to Glencore confirmed that the meeting had
mainly focused on the balance sheet and debt reduction plan.
The market jitters over Glencore reflect concerns over the
Swiss-based trader and miner's ability to service its heavy
debts, accumulated after an asset buying spree, amid the slump
in commodity prices.
"The market is telling us that Glencore is in financial
distress. Our credit colleagues believe this is premature and do
not have those concerns - they do not think Glencore is at risk
of imminent default," the Barclays note said, adding it believed
the company could retain its investment grade credit rating.
Glencore has already pledged to cut its net debt to $20
billion from $30 billion, by selling assets, reducing capital
expenditure, suspending dividend payments and raising $2.5
billion of new equity capital with the share sale completed
earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Glencore said it was on track to sell a stake
in its agricultural business by early next year, according to
Barclays.
It also hopes to complete a so-called streaming deal by the
end of this year. This entails selling by-products such as
silver or gold from copper production at a fixed price before it
is mined. The deals could generate around $2 billion, according
to market estimates.
"MISCONCEPTIONS"
The pledge to reduce the debt has failed to fully address
market fears and some analysts have said more measures might be
needed if copper and coal prices remain low for longer.
Analysts from bank Investec said this week they saw a
scenario under which Glencore would direct all its earnings
toward debt repayment.
Last week, Goldman Sachs said that because Glencore's
trading relied heavily on short-term credit, its financing costs
would soar if it were to lose its investment grade rating.
Barclays said Glencore's managers had stressed the firm had
no financial covenants, no material adverse change clauses and
no high yield rating triggers in its credit facilities.
"One of the misconceptions is that Glencore needs its
investment grade credit rating for the marketing business. The
higher cost of trading does impact trading competitiveness but
most of the traders pass this through to customers. At the
moment this appears to be minimal given the low interest rate
environment," Barclays said.
Most analysts say that even though they understand
Glencore's mining division, their models are of no use to
calculate forward earnings of the trading division as Glencore
discloses very little, like private rivals such as Vitol.
On Wednesday, Glencore unveiled some fresh data, according
to Barclays, including the way it funds trading.
The company said that it had up to $50 billion of short-term
credit lines, known as letters of credits, from over 70 banks to
support its trading operations, of which only 30 percent or $17
billion were currently utilised.
Those credit lines are used to support Glencore's huge
commodities inventories which the company says can be sold any
moment and therefore should be seen as cash, not debt.
Glencore also disclosed that oil inventories - one of the
most liquid asset - amounted to $12 billion out of the total of
$17 billion in inventories.
