BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 Miner and commodities trader Glencore has retrenched 240 workers at it's South Witbank coal mine in South Africa, which has been shut down after reaching the end of its life, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Glencore has placed 138 employees who worked at South Witbank in other coal operations, Gugulethu Maqetuka, a spokesman for Glencore's South African operations said.
Maqetuka said the company is also in discussion with labour unions about closing its Witcons coal-processing plant, which will affect 100 employees. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won