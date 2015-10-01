(Adds more details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 Miner and commodities trader
Glencore, which is reviewing its operations in the face
of a slump in commodities prices, announced more job cuts at its
mines in South Africa on Thursday.
Gugulethu Maqetuka, a spokesman for Glencore in South
Africa, said the Swiss-based company had laid off 240 workers at
its South Witbank coal mine in northeastern Mpumalanga province,
which had been shut down after reaching the end of its life.
The company was also in talks with labour unions about
closing its aging Witcons coal-processing plant, in Mpumalanga,
which will affect 100 employees, Maqetuka said.
Glencore, hit hard by plunging commodities prices and under
pressure from investors to cut its debt pile of nearly $30
billion, has already announced that about 380 jobs would be axed
at its Optimum Coal subsidiary in South Africa after the closure
of some operations at the mine.
It is also considering closing its Eland platinum mine in
South Africa due to falling prices, putting just under 1,000
jobs there at risk.
Maqetuka said the closure of the South Witbank mine would
affect 378 employees in total, including 138 who were being
relocated to other operations.
Other mining companies are also cutting jobs. South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers said on Monday that about 22,000
jobs are under threat in the country's beleaguered mining
industry.
The mining ministry has held several rounds of talks with
companies and unions over planned job cuts, as President Jacob
Zuma's government frets over high unemployment ahead of key
elections next year.
