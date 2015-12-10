* Targets net debt of $18 bln-$19 bln by end 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 Glencore has
increased its debt reduction target and deepened its capital
spending cuts, stepping up its response to lower commodity
prices and boosting its battered shares by 12 percent on
Thursday.
The mining and trading company said it was targeting net
debt of between $18 billion and $19 billion by the end of 2016,
against a previous target of $20 billion.
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, a veteran of commodities
trading who took the company public only four years ago, had to
bow to shareholder pressure in September by agreeing to cut
Glencore's debts and protect its credit rating.
The London-listed company's net debt peaked at around $30
billion, one of the highest in the industry, and prices for its
key products copper and coal have been languishing at multi-year
lows.
After been spurred into action less than three months ago,
Glasenberg said on Thursday the company had accelerated its debt
cutting after commodity prices tumbled further.
Glencore's debt-reduction plan involves asset sales,
reducing capital expenditure, suspending dividend payments and
raising $2.5 billion of new equity capital.
The price of copper has since fallen nearly 11
percent and hit a six-year low of $4,443.50 a tonne on Nov. 23.
Glencore had previously said the plan would allow it to
withstand copper prices of $4,000 a tonne. A source close to the
company said the revised plan would help Glencore cope with
copper at below $4,000 a tonne, even at $3,500 a tonne.
MINERS DIG DEEP
Glencore is not the only such company having to scale back
radically after prices tumbled.
Mining rival Anglo American said this week it would
sell more assets, suspend dividends until the end of 2016 and
whittle its business down to three divisions to cope with severe
falls in commodity prices.
Platinum producer Lonmin was also struggling, even
after its shareholders approved its deeply discounted $400
million share issue to keep the company running.
Glasenberg said the company had already cut debt by $8.7
billion and was well placed to continue to be cash generative in
the current environment, and at even lower commodity prices.
Swiss-based Glencore cut its capital expenditure for 2015 to
$5.7 billion from $6 billion. Spending is seen falling to $3.8
billion in 2016 from a previous estimate of $5 billion.
"In the current price environment the company will need to
show continual delivery against this plan but this update is
better than expected, sufficiently detailed and provides a clear
debt reduction pathway and timeline," Credit Suisse analysts
said in a note.
Glencore makes about a quarter of its earnings from
commodities trading, which had previously allowed it to
withstand a steep fall in oil and metal prices slightly better
than pure-play miners.
The trading division will generate adjusted earnings of $2.5
billion in 2015, against previous guidance of $2.5 billion to
$2.6 billion.
It set guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion for the
division's earnings in 2016, reflecting lower working capital
and reduced copper, zinc, lead and coal volumes.
Glencore estimated group core earnings or EBITDA of $7.7
billion in 2016 at current prices.
ASSET SALES
Glencore shares, down 68 percent this year, were up 12
percent as of 1200 GMT.
Glencore also said it aimed to raise between $3 billion and
$4 billion from assets sales, up from $2 billion previously. It
was selling a minority stake in its agriculture business and
Chief Finance Officer Steven Kalmin said on Thursday a potential
initial public offering for the business was also an option.
The company was also selling its Lomas Bayas copper
operation in Chile and its Cobar copper mine in Australia, with
initial bids for the three transactions expected by mid-December
and deals seen done in the first half of 2016.
It said a broad spectrum of parties had shown interest in
buying a stake in the agriculture business, while Australian,
Asian and South American strategic and financial investors had
shown interest in the copper mines.
Glencore was also looking at other asset disposals and more
precious metals "streaming deals", a type of alternative
financing in the mining industry where funds are provided
upfront to a miner in exchange for the sale of a fixed amount of
future, usually by-product, production at a discounted price.
"There are all sort of bits and pieces that are being looked
at within the portfolio, some infrastructure, some ships, some
rail carts that are looking to potentially add up," Kalmin told
investors.
