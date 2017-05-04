LONDON May 4 Glencore on Thursday raised its
full-year marketing EBIT (earnings before interest and tax)
guidance to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion from $2.2
billion to $2.5 billion and said first quarter output
experienced some weather-related disruption.
Copper production was 3 percent lower than the same time a
year ago, following lower grade quality in some mines as well as
flooding in Peru and higher than average rainfall in Democratic
Republic of Congo.
Zinc production was up 9 percent, Glencore said, adding
there were no plans to restart idled capacity in Australia and
Peru.
