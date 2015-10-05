* Copper supply will tighten - Glasenberg
* Shares recoup all of last week losses
* Glencore in talks to sell agri business - sources
(Releads with CEO quotes on copper, adds analysts comments)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
LONDON, Oct 5 Glencore Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg said steep output cuts by copper miners will help
lift prices in the next 18 months, in some of his first public
comments since fears about commodities demand and the company's
debt battered the company's shares.
Trader and miner Glencore's stock jumped
as much as 72 percent in illiquid trade in Hong Kong and as much
as 20 percent in London, partly on prospects the company will
sell some assets to cut debt.
The stock has recouped all of its losses from the past week,
with several brokers saying a recent sell-off was overdone as
the miner and trader had the ability to withstand the crunch on
commodity prices.
The price of copper, Glencore's largest earner, hit six-year
lows below $5,000 a tonne in August due to a slowdown in China,
one of the world's biggest consumers of metals and other raw
materials. It was around $5,180 on Monday.
"Supply will ultimately tighten... Fundamentals will
prevail," Glasenberg told the FT African Summit on Monday.
Glencore said in September it would suspend some copper
production at Katanga Mining in Democratic Republic of
Congo and at Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia for 18 months.
"The governments understood what we are doing," Glasenberg
said on Monday, adding that production would resume once the
mines become competitive.
The Swiss-based trader has pledged to cut its net debt to
$20 billion from $30 billion, by selling assets, reducing
capital expenditure, suspending dividend payments and raising
$2.5 billion of new equity capital with a share sale.
With the share sale completed, the market is now focussing
on asset sales.
TAKEOVER TALK?
Reuters reported on Friday that Glencore is in talks with a
Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed
grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a
stake in its agricultural assets.
The company has said it is on track to sell a stake in its
agricultural business by early next year, according to Barclays.
Separately, The Telegraph newspaper reported Glencore would
listen to offers for a takeover of the entire company although
its management did not believe there were any buyers willing to
pay a fair value for the company. The company's share price has
fallen more than 60 percent this year.
"Since the company announced the debt reduction plan,
nothing has changed. The company remains focused on executing
this plan," an industry source said on Monday in response to the
story in The Telegraph.
On Monday, Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares surged as much
as 72 percent before closing up 18 percent at HK$12.6.
The shares rose as much as 20 percent in early trade in
London, and were up 16 percent at 1500 GMT.
Glasenberg declined to comment on Monday's share spike and
in a filing to the Hong Kong and London stock exchanges, the
company said it was not aware of any reasons behind the stock
moves.
"While the leverage is clearly of concern it is not anywhere
near an immediate existential threat to the company - it is an
issue that needs to be managed, and that is exactly what the
company is doing," broker Sanford Bernstein said in a note.
Bernstein maintained an "Outperform" rating on the stock
with a target of 450 pence.
"We understand the concerns about the company seeing its
'Lehman moment', but believe that the analogy is stretched,"
Societe Generale said on a note on Friday, referring to Lehman
Brothers, which collapsed in 2008.
It upgraded Glencore to "Buy" with a target price of 130
pence.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Melanie Burton;
Editing by Peter Graff and Susan Thomas)