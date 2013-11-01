* Glencore to sell Frieda River copper project

* PanAust trims development plans for the project

* Glencore bought stake in Clermont coal project last week

By James Regan and Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Nov 1 Glencore Xstrata has agreed to sell its majority stake in an undeveloped copper mine in Papua New Guinea for $125 million to Australia-based PanAust Ltd, as it cuts back on riskier, big-ticket projects.

Glencore, which bought mining group Xstrata this year, has for months been reining in spending on the longer-dated projects it took over, particularly large mines to be built from scratch in challenging regions.

It blames increasingly ambitious mines projects for the cost blow-outs and writedowns that have battered the industry, and has suspended half the 88 projects in Xstrata's pipeline.

PNG's Frieda River was an early victim of the turning commodity cycle. Xstrata itself had already put its 81.8 percent stake up for sale, months before Glencore bought it.

As recently as last December, though, it had identified the site for a 20-year mine, with potential sales of $5.6 billion and average annual production of 304,000 tonnes of copper over the first five years, at a cost of 71 U.S. cents per pound.

PanAust plans a smaller near-term development.

It has agreed to pay Glencore $75 million in two stages and up to $50 million more, based on a 2 percent net smelter return royalty, once the development is completed.

Analyst had estimated a higher book value for the undeveloped mine. Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday they had valued it at $230 million, as part of an Xstrata portfolio valued at $1.6 billion, but welcomed the deal.

"Glencore is recycling unproductive capital tied up in long dated greenfield projects into actively producing mines," Morgan Stanley analysts said, noting Glencore's acquisition last week of a stake in Rio Tinto's producing Clermont coal mine in Australia.

"The cash flows do not fully offset each other but when continued across enough projects over time this should lead to a meaningful increase in return on equity."

SCALING DOWN

PanAust has also agreed to buy a 7.5 percent stake in Highlands Pacific Ltd, the minority partner in Frieda River, for A$5 million ($4.7 million).

Once the deal is concluded, PanAust will own 80 percent of Frieda River and Highlands Pacific 20 percent. The government has a right to buy a 30-percent stake in the project.

"Frieda can be a great copper project for Papua New Guinea, but developing it as a mega-project as first envisaged 5 or 6 years ago by Xstrata would face a number of challenges given the current market environment," said John Gooding, managing director of Highlands Pacific.

Highlands Pacific stock galloped more than 45 percent higher to A$0.09. PanAust's shares eased 3 percent to A$1.96.

Frieda River was one of several greenfield copper projects Glencore could have had to sell to appease Chinese authorities' concerns over its dominance in the metal after the Xstrata deal, if it did not sell the Las Bambas copper project in Peru.

Several sources have said that initial bids for Las Bambas - due to begin production in 2015 and one of the largest copper mines to come up for sale in recent years - had come in at about $6 billion, including the sum invested in construction so far, dwarfing the PanAust sale.

Chinese resource giants Chinalco and Minmetals lead a shortlist of suitors.

PanAust's announcement suggests it will look to spend between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion to develop a mine producing 100,000 tonnes of copper annually from Frieda River and 160,000 ounces of gold.

It is one of only two companies mining copper and gold in Laos, and has set an annual production target of 90,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2018, up nearly a third from the 62,000-65,000 tonnes it expects to mine this year.

The Frieda River project has had several owners since copper was discovered in the region in 1966 but none brought a project through to development.

Glencore was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.