* Refinery started producing cathodes earlier in August
* Fire closed operations at the Philippine plant in January
* Glencore considering $500-$600 mln expansion
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 13 The PASAR copper smelter and
refinery in the Philippines has restarted after a fire shut
operations in January and is considering a $500-$600 million
expansion plan, a source close to majority owner Glencore
International said.
"It is in the ramp-up phase and the refinery started
producing grade A cathodes earlier this month," the
European-based source, who declined to be named, said on Monday.
The smelter at PASAR, or Philippine Associated Smelting and
Refining Corp, has annual processing capacity of 720,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate and the refinery has an annual capacity of
215,000 tonnes of cathodes.
The source said while Glencore, the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, was considering expanding PASAR,
a firm decision had not been taken.
Reports in the Philippines said Glencore officials agreed to
spend $500-$600 million to expand smelting capacity and build a
power plant.
"It is a potential expansion. There are a number of things
that need to be done, including studies, before there is a
sign-off on the plan," said the source close to Glencore, who
confirmed the $500-$600 million figure if an expansion were
approved.
The southeast Asian country wants its mining industry to
shift to more value-added output by setting up processing
plants, instead of direct shipments of ores, to raise more
revenue from its largely untapped $1 trillion mineral resources.
PASAR, 78 percent-owned by Glencore, operates the
Philippines' only copper smelter and refinery in the central
Leyte province.
Acquired in 1999 by Glencore from the government, PASAR buys
and refines copper concentrates from mines in Australia, Canada,
southeast Asia including Papua New Guinea, and South America.