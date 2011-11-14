MILAN/LONDON Nov 14 Glencore, the world's largest listed diversified commodities trader, has delayed a planned restart of its 80,000 tonnes a year lead operations in Portovesme, Italy, until 2012 as it needs to sort out some environmental and technical issues, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

"The company has told us that they want to restart the plant by the end of 2012," a senior Italian trade union source said on the condition of anonymity, referring to a recent meeting with the Glencore management.

Sources told Reuters in June Glencore, which put the production line at Portovesme on care and maintenance in 2009, planned to restart the plant after summer holidays.

"They still need to verify some issues with the environment ministry and with local environmental authorities, there are some (outstanding) technical questions," the union source said.

The was no immediate comment from Glencore.

The company, which is placing new technology at the plant, has confirmed it was a priority for it to restart the facility, the source said.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Karen Norton in London)