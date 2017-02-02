Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
LONDON Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.
The Swiss-based company reported fourth-quarter copper production reached 364,600 tonnes, down 3 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Goodman)
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.