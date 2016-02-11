* To cut 2016 oil production by 20 pct as prices slide
* Agrees $500 mln Antapaccay mine deal with Franco-Nevada
* Q4 output of key product copper down 5.7 pct
(Adds oil output cuts, shares, analyst comments)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 11 Glencore has taken
another step to reduce its debt by selling $500 million of
future precious metals output, and deepened oil production cuts
after prices fell further.
Glencore said on Thursday it planned to produce about 8.5
million barrels of oil in 2016, down 20 percent from last year
and lower than the 9.6 million it had estimated in December.
Brent crude prices have dropped nearly a fifth so
far this year, after sliding 35 percent in 2015 due to a glut of
supply and concern about weaker demand.
The Swiss-based mining and trading company said overnight it
had agreed to sell future precious metals production from its
Antapaccay mine in southern Peru to Toronto-based Franco-Nevada
The Antapaccay deal follows Glencore's agreement in November
to sell future silver output to Silver Wheaton Minerals
for $900 million in cash.
The moves are part of efforts to regain investor confidence
after Glencore came under pressure to cut net debt of about $30
billion - one of the highest levels in the sector - as prices
for commodities such as copper and coal hit multi-year lows.
Glencore also reported on Thursday that fourth-quarter
output of copper, its most lucrative product, fell 5.7 percent
to 374,700 tonnes after it shut down mines to counter sliding
prices of the metal widely used in power and construction.
The company announced plans last September to suspend
400,000 tonnes of copper output at its Katanga Mining
unit in Democratic Republic of Congo and at Mopani Copper Mines
in Zambia over an 18-month period.
Glencore's copper output, which accounted for nearly a
quarter of total revenue in the first half of last year, is
forecast by the company to fall 7.5 percent this year to about
1.39 million tonnes.
Glencore shares, which slid 70 percent last year, dropped
after rival Rio Tinto scrapped its generous dividend
policy in the face of a bleak outlook for the global economy,
increasing worries about other miners as well.
London-listed Glencore shares were down 5.4 percent at 88.46
pence by 1203 GMT, underperforming the UK mining index
, which was down 2.8 percent.
"If the outlook is more bearish and the market gets hit, the
leveraged miners get hit hardest," said analyst Marc Elliott at
Investec.
"Glencore (production) results were bang in line, but there
were no positive surprises."
(Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)