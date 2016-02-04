Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Standard & Poor's downgraded commodities trader and miner Glencore's credit rating on Thursday, citing a slump in commodities prices and uncertainty about metals demand.
S&P cut Glencore's credit ratings to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook.
"The downgrade reflects both our view of the material challenges the mining industry faces, with increased uncertainty about future operating performance in 2016 and 2017," S&P said in a statement.
Glencore came under pressure last year from investors and ratings agencies to cut its net debt of around $30 billion, one of the highest in the industry, as prices for commodities such as copper and coal hit multi-year lows.
The company has since taken action to cut the debt - including selling assets, slashing dividends and capital spending - and was targeting net debt of $18 billion to $19 billion by the end of 2016.
"We see the potential for a negative rating action as low, given the expected continued deleveraging in 2016-2017, supported by management's strong commitment to strengthening its credit metrics and decisive actions to date," S&P said.
Glencore has said it remained focused on preserving its investment grade ratings. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.