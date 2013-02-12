BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Feb 12 Glencore : * Industrial growth projects continue to deliver overall volume improvement * Katanga copper metal up 2%, with cathode production up 7%, in spite of
significant disruption from power shortage * Mutanda copper produced up 37% * Aseng oil field ahead of schedule producing 61.7k bbls/day, with alen field
on schedule to start producing in Q3 2013 * Prodeco own production up 1% despite the three month strike at la jagua. the
expansion plan remains on track * Kazzinc 2012 gold production from own sources was 474,000 toz, an increase of
22%
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD