BRIEF-Murapol in talks to buy 33 pct stake of Skarbiec Holding
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
LONDON, March 5 Glencore : * CEO says merger with Xstrata spreads risk, could "go bigger" into Regions
like Africa * CEO says "afraid of greenfield" projects, will avoid, assess any greenfielld
opportunities very carefully * CEO says will consider investing all or part of dividend in Glencore stock
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday