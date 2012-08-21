LONDON Aug 21 Glencore : * CEO - "cannot understand" Qatar demand for improvement to Glencore offer for

Xstrata * CEO - says evolution of commodity markets has made its offer for Xstrata even

more attractive * CEO - says Xstrata bid makes sense but is "not a must-do deal" for Glencore * CEO - says "not now or never" for Xstrata bid, says potential for deal will

still be there in future