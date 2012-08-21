UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON Aug 21 Glencore : * CEO - "cannot understand" Qatar demand for improvement to Glencore offer for
Xstrata * CEO - says evolution of commodity markets has made its offer for Xstrata even
more attractive * CEO - says Xstrata bid makes sense but is "not a must-do deal" for Glencore * CEO - says "not now or never" for Xstrata bid, says potential for deal will
still be there in future
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.