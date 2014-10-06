LONDON Oct 6 Rio Tinto's American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) surged in New York on Monday, after
Bloomberg News reported after the European market close that
rival miner Glencore was laying the groundwork for a
potential merger with Rio.
Rio Tinto's ADRs were up by 7.1 percent. Rio's London-listed
shares had earlier closed up by 1.6 percent, while Glencore's
London-listed shares had ended 2 percent higher.
Spokesmen for both Rio Tinto and Glencore said their
companies did not comment on market speculation.
"It doesn't surprise me that they want to consolidate their
positions further by creating a merger which will secure them as
a dominant player in the sector during a period when commodity
prices are going to remain probably quite soft," Lorne Baring,
managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index, which includes both
Rio Tinto and Glencore, has fallen by around 16 percent since
the start of 2014, as the sector has been hit by worries about a
Chinese economic slowdown and a drop in iron ore prices.
"Even if share prices do get depressed in the sector, there
will always be takeover speculation in the background that will
prop up the sector's stocks," said Cavendish Asset Management
fund manager Paul Mumford.
