JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 Commodities giant
Glencore said on Wednesday it has completed the
acquisition of a 43.66 percent stake in an unlisted South
African coal mining business for 900 million rand ($111.63
million).
Glencore said in a statement that the stake in Umcebo Mining
gives it access to South Africa's principal coal field in the
northeastern Mpumalanga province.
"In addition the transaction also secures access to an
eventual 1.5 million metric tonnes of export allocation in Phase
V of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal," it said.
Umcebo has three thermal coal mines in operation and a
stand-alone wash plant, with a total annual production capacity
of 7.2 million run of mine metric tonnes.
Glencore has also been trying to gain control of South
African coal miner Optimum as part of its strategy to
become a major force in all top coal exporting regions.