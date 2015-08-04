BRIEF-General Motors says April U.S. retail sales fell 5.8 pct to 244,406 vehicles
* April U.S. retail sales of 244,406 vehicles, down 5.8 percent on a volume basis
JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Glencore has begun a business rescue process at its South African coal unit due to "unsustainable financial hardship" in supply agreements with power utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.
Glencore, which also planned to cut jobs, has been supplying coal to the state-owned utility for less than the cost of production, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)
* April U.S. retail sales of 244,406 vehicles, down 5.8 percent on a volume basis
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment