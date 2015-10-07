BRIEF-HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 Global miner and commodities trader Glencore said on Wednesday it had closed its Eland platinum mine in South Africa due to sinking prices of the metal.
Spokesman Gugulethu Maqetuka said 818 workers were fired while other 60 others were moved to the firm's other operations. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA