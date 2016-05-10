UPDATE 2-TJX's slow comparable-sales growth adds to retail gloom
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct in early trading (Adds details, analyst comment; Updates shares)
BRUSSELS May 10 Glencore on Tuesday reiterated it was targeting net debt of $17-18 billion this year, in line with earlier statements and net funding of $32-33 billion.
In a presentation to a conference in Miami, the company also said it was aiming to complete the sales process from $2.6 billion of asset disposals announced in April this quarter. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct in early trading (Adds details, analyst comment; Updates shares)
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: