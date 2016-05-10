BRUSSELS May 10 Glencore on Tuesday reiterated it was targeting net debt of $17-18 billion this year, in line with earlier statements and net funding of $32-33 billion.

In a presentation to a conference in Miami, the company also said it was aiming to complete the sales process from $2.6 billion of asset disposals announced in April this quarter. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)