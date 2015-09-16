Sept 16 Mining and trading group Glencore said on Wednesday it has raised $2.5 billion through a share placement as part of its plans to cut debt.

The London-listed company said on Tuesday that it planned to place up to 1.31 billion new shares, representing 9.99 percent of its share capital.

The sale was priced at 125 pence a share, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Louise Heavens)