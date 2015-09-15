Sept 15 Glencore Plc's share placement is likely to be priced at 125 pence a share, a source familiar with the offering said on Tuesday, after investors were told that orders below that price risked missing out.

The British mining and trading firm had earlier launched a $2.5 billion share sale to help cut its debt pile.

The price represents a 2.4 percent discount to Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)