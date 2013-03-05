UPDATE 3-French prosecutor opens inquiry into Macron minister
* Ferrand was head of Macron presidential campaign (Adds prime minister, new ethics law)
HONG KONG, March 5 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Tuesday morning, pending the release of its preliminary results for 2012, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said.
* Ferrand was head of Macron presidential campaign (Adds prime minister, new ethics law)
NEW YORK, June 1 A Nigerian and U.K. national has been charged with defrauding financial institutions out of more than $300 million by falsely representing his company as a thriving international oil and gas venture to obtain loans.