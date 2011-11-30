SINGAPORE Nov 30 A Thai company has taken
the Singapore unit of Glencore to court urging it to
declare the unit insolvent after a dispute over an undelivered
oil cargo.
Thai Bitumen Company, the parent of asphalt maker Tipco
Asphalt, told a Singapore court that Glencore's unit
failed to pay $20.2 million in compensation for 600,000 barrels
of crude oil.
Glencore's Singapore unit should be "therefore deemed to be
insolvent and unable to pay its debts," according to court
documents seen by Reuters.
In September, an arbitration hearing in London ruled that
Glencore should compensate Thai Bitumen Company for its failure
to deliver the cargo, a separate Thai stock exchange filing by
Tipco said.
Glencore denied that it was in breach of the contract and
relied on a force majeure clause, which the arbitration declared
to be invalid, according to disclosure by Tipco to the Thai
stock exchange.
The court documents also stated that Glencore claimed on
Oct. 21 that Thai Bitumen had overcalculated the interest by
$42,785.33.