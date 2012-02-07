* Lost money on agri trading in 2011
* Margins on oil and metals trading lower or flat
* Share of trading in core earnings plummets
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 7 Glencore lost money
on agricultural commodities in 2011 by trading volatile cotton
markets and saw the profitability of trading metals and oil
remaining weak or declining, the commodities giant said on
Tuesday.
Glencore, which rivals Vitol for the position of the world's
largest trader by revenues, announced on Tuesday a takeover of
miner Xstrata, while its results
revealed that the profitability of its trading operations had
sharply declined in 2011.
Glencore's trading update painted not only a bleak picture
of commodities trading for last year but also gave no indication
of a potential improvement this year. Vitol and Gunvor,
privately owned energy-focused trading giants operating from
Geneva and London are due to release some indications of their
financial performance in the next few weeks.
Glencore's results showed trading operations in energy,
metals and agriculture brought in an unchanged share of total
revenues of around 92 percent in 2011 but the share of trading
in core earnings (adjusted Earnings before interest and tax)
fell to around a 36 percent in 2011 from 47 percent in 2010.
Despite having significant coal, metals and oil assets,
Glencore revenues are dominated by trading activities as the
company had total revenues of $186 billion in 2011, of which
trading brought in around $172 billion, including $115 billion
in energy trading, $43 billion in metals and minerals trading
and $13.7 billion in agriculture trading.
But total core earnings in trading fell to $1.9 billion from
$2.3 billion in 2010 while core earnings from industrial
activities rose, resulting in the overall core earnings rise for
the firm of only 2 percent to $5.4 billion.
Agriculture trading came as the biggest disappointment with
core earnings falling to minus $8 million from $659 million in
2010, when the adjusted profitability margin (EBITDA margin) was
at a healthy 8 percent.
"Overall agricultural products marketing results were
significantly impacted by the unprecedented cotton market
environment. The extreme volatility produced an outcome of
ineffective hedging and high levels of physical contractual
non-performance by suppliers and customers," Glencore said.
Cotton was a key reason behind quarterly losses at rival
Noble Group in the aftermath of a roaring rally that
quadrupled cotton prices in six months only to see them falling
by more than half.
Glencore's metals and minerals trading fared better but
still saw adjusted core earnings falling to $1.24 billion, down
11 percent from 1.4 billion in 2010 and with an adjusted EBITDA
margin declining to 3 from 4 percent.
Energy products trading was the only division which brought
in higher core earnings of $697 million, up 55 percent from $450
million in 2010, but the margin remained at just 1 percent.
"This improvement was driven, in particular, by stronger oil
market fundamentals during H1 2011. H2 2011 performance was
impacted by lower wet freight rates (given our long, but
continuously reducing exposure to time charters) and a more
challenging oil market environment which provided fewer
opportunities," Glencore said.