BRUSSELS, June 27 A Belgian court convicted a subsidiary of commodities trader Glencore and others on Wednesday of bribing a European Union official in return for market-sensitive information.

Glencore Grain Rotterdam, part of the world's largest diversified commodities trader, was found guilty of paying an EU official's bumper mobile phone bills and laying on a French holiday to secure information about grain subsidies.

The court also convicted the EU official and some other companies and individuals accused of providing or facilitating bribes.