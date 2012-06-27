* Glencore unit fined 500,000 euros
* Bribed EU official gets 40-month jail term
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, June 27 A Belgian court convicted a
subsidiary of commodities trader Glencore and others on
Wednesday of bribing a European Union official in return for
market-sensitive information.
Glencore Grain Rotterdam, part of the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, was found guilty of paying the
official's large mobile phone bills and laying on a French
holiday to secure information about grain subsidies.
"The holiday offered by Glencore Grain Rotterdam to Karel
Brus in the south of France in June 2003 was in relation to the
obtaining of secret information," Judge Pierre Hendrickx told
the court before fining the unit 500,000 euros ($623,600).
In 2002 and 2003 Glencore paid 20,000 euros in phone bills
for Brus.
"The mobile telephone was at the same time an element to be
used to facilitate the violation of professional secrets ... and
an advantage used to incite him to agree to commit these
indiscretions," Hendrickx said.
Since the fraud took place, the European Commission's
Agriculture department has introduced measures to discourage
similar problems.
It has adopted a policy of moving staff in some sensitive
positions every five years and put the analysis of market
information and the preparation of market decisions into
separate directorates, a spokesman said.
Since 2003 there has been a significant decrease in
expenditure on export refunds, the subject of the case, he said.
"Spending on cereals export refunds in 2000 was more than
800 million euros, and was zero in 2011, and remains at zero
this year," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
The court also convicted some other companies and
individuals, including French agricultural cooperative Union
Invivo, of providing or facilitating bribes.
The case centred on Brus, a former EU agriculture department
official, who was accused of passing confidential information
about EU export subsidy applications in 2002 and 2003. Brus was
sentenced to 40 months in jail.
On receiving the judgment, Brus, dressed in a crumpled grey
jacket and a light shirt, bowed his head and stared at the
floor.
The companies received confidential information that allowed
them to put in favourable bids in tenders for European export
subsidies.
Asked whether it would appeal, a spokesman for Glencore
said: "We're considering our position." The lawyer for Brus,
Gert Warson, described his client as a "scapegoat".