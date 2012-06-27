BRUSSELS, June 27 A Belgian court convicted a
subsidiary of commodities trader Glencore and others on
Wednesday of bribing a European Union official in return for
market-sensitive information.
Glencore Grain Rotterdam, part of the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, was found guilty of paying an EU
official's bumper mobile phone bills and laying on a French
holiday to secure information about grain subsidies.
The court also convicted the EU official and some other
companies and individuals accused of providing or facilitating
bribes.