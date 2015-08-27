* Vale sells another Australian coal mine
* Part of focus on divesting non-core holdings
* Buyers are Glencore, Bloomfield
RIO DE JANEIRO/SYDNEY, Aug 26 Brazilian mining
giant Vale has continued its disposal of non-core
holdings, agreeing to sell a mothballed coal mine in Australia
jointly to Glencore Plc and Bloomfield Group for an
undisclosed sum.
The mine, called Integra, has been in care and maintenance
since July 2014, when Vale said low coal prices meant keeping it
open was no longer sustainable. It is the second coal mine Vale
has sold this month, as it pursues a strategy to divest non-core
assets.
Vale in July sold another coal mine in Australia to a local
operator for A$1 amid a sector downturn that has claimed
thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in
losses.
The Integra colliery neighbours separate coal assets owned
by Bloomfield and Glencore. It produced about 4.5 million tonnes
of coal per year from both its underground and open cut mine
before it was shut.
Prices for coking coal used in steel making have fallen from
$300 a tonne in 2011 to around $85, reflecting a global supply
glut and a slowdown in steel production growth in China, a key
destination for Australian coal.
Vale has been looking to get out of the Integra mine since
2012. At the time it was seen worth around $500 million,
although such heady valuations may no longer apply, say
analysts.
Under the sale, Glencore will acquire Integra's underground
operations while Bloomfield will acquire the open cut mine.
"This is a logical and unique opportunity that would
strengthen our ability to operate over the long term," said John
Richards, managing director of Bloomfield. "The deal would
breathe new life into the Integra open-cut site and will sustain
local employment."
More than 4,000 jobs have been lost at Australian coal mines
alone in the past two years.
Bloomfield intends to incorporate its part of the mine into
its existing operations, while Glencore said it had no immediate
plans to resume mining in the near term.
"This acquisition provides Glencore with future optionality
to realise synergies from adjoining tenements," said Ian Cribb,
head of Glencore's Australian coal operations
Vale owns 61.5 percent of Integra with the rest held by
Asian manufacturers, steelmakers and power companies, including
Japan's Toyota Industries Corp and JFE Holdings Inc
and South Korea's Posco, who have also
agreed to sell.
The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks,
the statement said.
Vale said the sale was in line with its strategy of owning
assets able to produce large volumes at competitive costs.
