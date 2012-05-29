* Deal still needs OK from Canada, Australia regulators
* Agrium, Richardson to gain some assets
By Scott Haggett and Rod Nickel
CALGARY, Alberta/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 29 (Reuters) -
S hareholders of Canada's largest grain handler, Viterra Inc
, voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of a friendly
takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International
Plc, pushing the biggest deal in years for the global
agricultural sector closer to reality.
The deal was supported by 99.8 percent of shareholders, far
more than the required two-thirds majority.
Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion
($5.9 billion) in March for the company, which owns the biggest
share of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets,
as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.
The acquisition, which still needs approval by regulators in
Canada and Australia, would bring Glencore into the big leagues
of agriculture, which are dominated by Archer Daniels Midland Co
, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis
Dreyfus Corp, the so-called ABCD quartet of the
industry.
In Canada and Australia, where Viterra is strong, "ADM,
Bunge and Cargill will take notice of Glencore," said Horst
Hueniken, a former analyst based in Toronto who is working to
launch a global agricultural hedge fund.
"The other concern will be that Glencore will continue to
grow and start penetrating markets beyond Canada, parts of the
U.S. and Australia," he said.
Glencore's move comes in one of the busiest merger and
acquisition periods for agriculture since the late 1990s as
improving diets and incomes in countries like China and India
stoke interest in grain companies. Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp on Tuesday swooped in to buy U.S.-based
Gavilon Group for $3.6 billion.
The growing use of corn and other crops to make biofuels has
tightened supplies of food crops, Hueniken said, making
agriculture a likely space for further deal activity.
"The economics are not marginal anymore. It's become a space
where merging or acquiring makes sense."
Viterra has been quietly up for auction since late 2011,
with approaches made by four bidders, including Glencore,
according to public company documents.
On Monday, Russian investment group Summa bought a nearly 50
percent stake in Russian state grain trader United Grain Co
(UGC), while Louis Dreyfus is also looking to tap capital
markets for the first time.
Canada is the biggest exporter of canola and spring wheat.
Glencore would get most of Viterra's country and port grain
storage in Western Canada, some food processing assets, and its
grain storage and handling assets in South Australia.
"We look forward to becoming part of the agriculture
industry in Western Canada and to contributing to the expansion
of the grains and oilseeds sector in those communities now
served by Viterra, in Canada, Australia and elsewhere," said
Glencore's director of agricultural products, Chris Mahoney.
To win political support in Ottawa, Glencore has cut side
deals to sell some of Viterra's assets to two Canadian
companies, Agrium Inc and Richardson International Ltd.
The end of the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly over Western
Canada's wheat and barley sales is expected to boost profits for
grain handlers, who will be able to buy directly from farmers
for the next harvest.
NEARLY 100 YEARS
In Viterra, Glencore would get a company with roots nearly a
century old in Western Canada's farmer-owned co-operatives.
But there may be little nostalgia left among farmers after
years of consolidation resulted in the emergence of Viterra in
2007 as the dominant player in the Western Canada bread basket.
"I think people are quite excited about Glencore," said
Stephen Vandervalk, an Alberta farmer and president of the Grain
Growers of Canada. "Glencore will now be a smaller player (in
Canada) than Viterra was and they bring a world experience and
view of things to Western Canada."
Instead, farmers are worried about the increased clout that
would be gained by Agrium, the dominant nitrogen fertilizer
maker in Western Canada, Vandervalk said.
Agrium would get most of Viterra's retail agri-products
business, making it the market leader in Canada, including its
34 percent stake in Canadian Fertilizer Limited, for which it
will pay C$1.8 billion.
Richardson will acquire 23 percent of Viterra's
grain-handling assets as well as certain processing assets in
North America for C$900 million.
Canada's independent Competition Bureau has already said it
will not oppose Glencore's takeover of Viterra, but it has not
ruled on Glencore's side deals with Agrium and Richardson.
Approval would also be needed from Ottawa, which decides if
large foreign takeovers are of net benefit to the country, and
from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Viterra shares were down 1 Canadian cent at C$16.02 in
Toronto, suggesting that investors still see some risk that the
deal may not be completed.
Glencore shares in London were up 2.4 percent at 351.55
pence, while Agrium stock climbed 2.6 percent to C$81.87 in
Toronto, little changed from before the vote result.
The deal is expected to close by the end of July.