By Rod Nickel
Sept 5 Canadian regulators have approved
Glencore Xstrata PLC's sale of some Viterra farm retail
stores to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc in a
deal that will make Agrium the dominant farm retailer in Canada.
Agrium, already the biggest U.S. retail seller of
fertilizer, chemicals and seed, will get 210 stores across
Western Canada from Glencore in the deal approved by Canada's
Competition Bureau, Agrium said on Thursday.
Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said he expects the
company's "highly attractive" purchase to close within weeks.
Terms will be released when the deal closes, he said.
In June, Agrium acquired 13 Viterra locations in Australia.
Swiss commodities trader Glencore bought Canada's biggest
grain handler Viterra in 2012 and kept most of Viterra's grain
storage and processing sites in Canada and Australia.
It struck side deals to sell some assets to Canadian
companies Agrium and grain handler Richardson International Inc,
softening any political concerns about the foreign takeover.
The Competition Bureau approved Glencore's deal with
Richardson in December, leaving the two as roughly equal-sized
players in the Canadian grain-handling industry.
Agrium's deal, however, rankled some farmers, who wanted the
regulator to scale back the purchase to prevent the company from
becoming too powerful in the sale of fertilizer and other crop
supplies.
Along with being the biggest North American farm retail
dealer, Agrium is the world's third-biggest maker of nitrogen.
Agrium's original deal with Glencore was for about 90
percent of Viterra's Canadian farm retail business, or 232
stores. That number was whittled down by the bureau excluding
seven stores from the deal, Agrium exercising an option to pass
on buying some outlets and Viterra selling or closing other
outlets, Agrium spokesman Richard Downey said.
Including its existing 65 outlets, Agrium will have 275 farm
retail stores in Western Canada after the deal closes.
Officials with Viterra and Glencore could not be immediately
reached.