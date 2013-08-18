LONDON Aug 18 Glencore Xstrata is
expected to write down the value of assets inherited from
Xstrata by as much as $7 billion when it reports first-half
earnings on Tuesday - the first full set of results since the
takeover that created the mining giant in May.
Glencore's management, no strangers to Xstrata given the
trader's 34 percent stake in the miner, have been reviewing
Xstrata's assets as owners over the past three months and they
had been expected to book a hit alongside maiden results.
Analysts and an industry source said on Sunday the group
writedown, mostly on the value of former Xstrata assets, would
likely amount to $5 billion to $7 billion.
Nickel assets - including Xstrata's $5 billion Koniambo
operation in New Caledonia - are likely to take the brunt of the
pain as nickel prices languish at less than a third of their
2007 highs and supply continues to exceed demand.
But the value of other assets including copper projects,
which accounted for a large slice of Xstrata's pipeline of
future mines and expansions, could also be cut back.
The mining industry has been pummelled by billions of
dollars in writedowns since the start of the year, paying the
price for boom-year deals and big-ticket projects that soured as
prices fell. Rio Tinto announced in January $14 billion
of impairments tied to underperforming Mozambican coal and
Canadian aluminium operations - a cut that resulted in the
abrupt exit of its chief executive.
Glencore declined to comment on Sunday.
A consensus estimate of 13 analyst forecasts provided by
Glencore saw half-year core profit, or earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $5.88 billion,
and attributable profit, or net earnings, of $1.7 billion.
Glencore, which has published first-half output in line with
forecasts, has not provided pro forma year-ago numbers.