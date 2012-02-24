* Record commodity merger set for lengthy antitrust process
* China has track record of imposing conditions even when
others approve
* China antitrust laws came into force in 2008, only one
deal blocked
* Conditions tend to focus on behaviour conditions, not
disposals
* EU also set to consider merger, Glencore and Xstrata say
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Rachel Armstrong
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 24 While Glencore
and Xstrata work hard to get their merger plan
past Europe's antitrust body, it is China, the biggest buyer of
the materials they mine and trade, whose watchdog might bite
hardest.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) is the newest and
least predictable of the world's heavyweight regulatory bodies.
It also has a broader remit than most, and so could be the
one to watch, even though it was Europe that kicked off the
global hurdle race this week by flagging its desire to
scrutinise a deal that will create the fourth largest miner and
a leading producer of zinc, copper and coal..
For China, the deal offers an opportunity to extract
reassurances from a key supplier of the raw materials it needs
to keep its factories working and its economy growing.
"(China's) MOFCOM is one authority where you can never be
quite sure what's going to happen," said Frank Schoneveld, a
partner at antitrust law firm McDermott, Will & Emery seconded
to Shanghai.
"Other big jurisdictions such as the European Union and the
U.S., particularly if it's a big commodity deal, are more
predictable. MOFCOM has tended to take longer than everybody
else and can come up with rather unexpected undertakings."
China's place as workshop of the world and as a major
consumer is central to its concerns about raw material supplies.
"The case is a very sensitive area for MOFCOM because it's
related to the...supply of raw materials in (the Chinese) steel
industry," Zhan Hao, head of the antitrust department at law
firm Grandall in Beijing.
"This is a very concentrated industry, so the Chinese
parties don't have much power to negotiate prices. So when they
review the case, MOFCOM will take this situation into account."
China's anti-monopoly laws came into force in 2008. It has
blocked only one deal, Coca-Cola's planned $2.4 billion purchase
of juice maker Huiyuan in 2009, but has imposed conditions,
including price and supply conditions, on almost a dozen cases.
Reviewing the acquisition of Russian potash producer
Silvinit by rival Uralkali last year, MOFCOM fretted
the merged entity, as the second-largest producer of potassium
chloride and a key supplier to China, could have excessive
weight.
It imposed conditions on supply and ordered the group to
maintain its current sales procedures and price negotiations.
Behavioural remedies -- as opposed to remedial disposals --
are far less favoured by Western antitrust authorities.
Such conditions are tough to police, with virtually no
precedent to go by and plenty of scope for discord down the
line, for example, when players seek to renegotiate or raise
prices.
As well as being the world's largest thermal coal exporter,
Glencore and Xstrata combined would be the largest producer of
both zinc and ferrochrome.
In thermal coal, the type used by power stations, it would
be the largest exporter, but would still export less than 10
percent of the global total, well below the threshold eyed by
most antitrust authorities.
But MOFCOM has other measures. It represents a domestic
industrial policy interest that includes protecting the security
of commodity supply, as well as traditional competition.
This means they will not offer a green light just because
others have done before them, as in the case of the acquisition
of car parts manufacturer Delphi by General Motors.
That deal last year was cleared by both the U.S. and
European authorities.
But Beijing imposed conditions requiring the combined firm
to supply Chinese automakers on a fair basis, and prohibited the
merger partners from exchanging confidential information about
Chinese automakers.
"They are very independent, they don't feel they have to
follow the decisions of other authorities, if they feel there is
a point to be addressed in China," said one veteran lawyer with
years of experience in China. "It is very dangerous to assume
European and U.S. norms apply in China."
MUSCLES IN BRUSSELS?
While hardly anyone is betting the deal will be blocked,
industry sources and antitrust lawyers say it is also unlikely
to be an easy -- or a swift -- win for the partners.
And the $90 billion tie-up, the sector's largest deal to
date, will have to jump through competition hoops in all major
jurisdictions -- European Union, United States, South Africa,
Australia, as well as China.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, already owns a 34 percent stake of Xstrata. For
competition purposes, that is potentially enough to exert
control -- and it already markets a third of Xstrata's output.
Yet after almost four decades as a private company, Glencore
is a juicy target for regulators from all corners of the globe,
and Xstrata's own chief executive, Mick Davis, has said he
expected a "lengthy" process in jurisdictions especially China.
Even the European Union, which considered Glencore and
Xstrata one company for the purposes of the miner's 2006
acquisition of miner Falconbridge, could prove more complex than
expected, with steelmakers agitating and one industry source
already referring to dozens of lawyers preparing for battle.
"They'll look at the figures and see there are questions to
be answered," said Gordon Moffat, director general of steel
trade body Eurofer, which has already urged Brussels to look
into the effect of the merger on zinc, nickel and thermal coal
markets and is preparing a formal submission within weeks.