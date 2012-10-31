BRUSSELS Oct 31 EU antitrust regulators extended their review of Glencore's $33 billion bid for miner Xstrata to Nov. 22 after the trader offered concessions to ease concerns over the combined group's potentially large share of the zinc market.

The European Commission said on its website that Glencore submitted its proposals on Tuesday, but it did not provide details about them, in line with standing policy.

A combined Glencore and Xstrata would be the world's No. 1 producer of zinc, which is used in metal alloys and to prevent corrosion.

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the EU competition watchdog told Glencore it wanted concessions in its zinc operations before deciding on the proposed deal.