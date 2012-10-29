BRUSSELS Oct 29 EU antitrust regulators have
told trader Glencore to offer concessions to ease
concerns about its planned takeover of miner Xstrata,
especially the combined group's large share of the zinc market,
a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The European Commission, which handles competition
regulation in the 27-member European Union, is currently
examining the $33 billion deal and has set a Nov. 8 deadline for
its decision.
The EU competition watchdog briefed Glencore about its
concerns on Friday and has given the world's largest diversified
commodities trader until Tuesday to come up with concessions,
the source said.
Glencore and Xstrata were not immediately available for
comment.
Analysts say the combined company could have 50 percent of
the European market for zinc, making that a logical area of
concern for regulators.
