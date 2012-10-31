BRUSSELS Oct 31 EU antitrust regulators
extended their review of Glencore's $33 billion bid for
miner Xstrata to Nov. 22, after the trader offered
concessions to ease concerns over the combined group's slice of
the European zinc market.
The European Commission, which had been due to reach a deal
by Nov. 8, said on its website on Wednesday that Glencore
submitted its proposals on Tuesday, but it did not provide
details, in line with standing policy.
Industry sources have said Glencore's desire to avoid an
in-depth investigation in Brussels - which would drag the
already drawn-out merger with Xstrata into next year -
would prompt it to respond to the call for disposals in zinc
metal, where market concentration is most significant, but where
margins are also lower than in mining.
Zinc ore is, most of the time, concentrated at the mine and
then sent to the smelter. Zinc metal is the processed form of
zinc concentrate.
Glencore declined to comment on the concessions offered, but
assets that could make the list include Glencore's Portovesme, a
lead and zinc smelter in Sardinia, and Xstrata's Nordenham plant
in Germany. The much larger San Juan de Nieva plant, owned by
Xstrata, could also be offered up.
One of the sources said San Juan would be "highly unlikely"
to be top of Glencore's list given its size - the plant produces
almost 500,000 tonnes of zinc a year, more than three times the
amount produced by Nordenham. Others, though, said it could be
offered up to speed the regulatory process.
Selling San Juan alone would reduce Glencore Xstrata's grip
on the European zinc metal market to 28 percent from 50 percent.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
week that the EU competition watchdog had asked for concessions
in its zinc operations before deciding on the proposed deal.