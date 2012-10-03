BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by Nov. 8 whether to clear commodities trader Glencore's
$33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, the
European Commission said on its website on Wednesday.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, formally notified the EU watchdog of its takeover offer
on Tuesday.
It launched its bid in February for the shares in Xstrata it
did not already own and raised its price last month after
opposition from Xstrata's No. 2 investor Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund.
Asset manager BlackRock Inc also holds stakes in the
miner.
Glencore is expected to seek EU clearance for the deal
during the preliminary review and may offer concessions to avoid
a lengthy in-depth investigation, which could take as long as
105 working days.
EU regulators may focus on the companies' combined market
power. Together the two would be the world's largest thermal
coal exporter, the biggest producer of both zinc and ferrochrome
and the world No. 3 copper producer.
Xstrata is one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters
and the fourth-largest copper miner. Chinese approval is seen as
the other major regulatory hurdle for the deal.