LONDON, Sept 9 Activist fund Knight Vinke, a top
shareholder in takeover target Xstrata, said on Sunday
it rejected commodity trader Glencore's revised
takeover proposal and called on Xstrata directors to "seek the
highest possible price".
Glencore on Friday proposed raising its bid to 3.05 new
shares for every Xstrata share held, from 2.8, while making
other changes including a move to place its own Chief Executive
Ivan Glasenberg at the helm of the combined group.
"Glencore's latest proposal now makes clear that the
transaction represents a change of control - for which, as we
have continued to stress, an appropriate premium needs to be
paid," Knight Vinke said in a statement.
The fund - which owns 0.5 percent of Xstrata according to
Reuters data, placing it among the 20 largest institutional
investors excluding Glencore - also called on Xstrata's
independent directors to "seek and review all options including
the possibility of seeking third party bids".
Glencore is Xstrata's largest shareholder, with 34 percent.