MOSCOW Feb 2 The chief executive of Glencore declined to comment on Thursday on reports that the commodities trading house is in talks to merge with miner Xstrata.

Ivan Glasenberg, in Moscow for a financial conference, rebuffed reporters' questions and referred them to a statement by Xstrata that the two companies were in talks on an all-share merger of equals.

"You should see the announcement made by Xstrata, and that's it," Glasenberg said.