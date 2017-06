MOSCOW Feb 2 Commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata both strongly support a proposed $80 billion dollar merger, Glencore's CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday.

"We've always had the belief these two companies should be together," he told a financial conference in Moscow.

Glasenberg declined to comment further on the proposed deal, apart from saying he had no intention to sell any of his shares in Glencore.