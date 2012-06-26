By Mirna Sleiman and Clara Ferreira-Marques
BEIRUT, ATHENS, June 27 Qatar, Xstrata's
second largest shareholder, threw a huge roadblock in the way of
Glencore's $30 billion takeover of the mining company
on Tuesday, with a surprise demand for better terms, which could
jeopardise the deal.
The 11th hour rebuff will make it very difficult for
Glencore and Xstrata to push the merger through on current
terms, several sources close to the deal said, leaving only
until Thursday evening for Glencore to sweeten the deal or be
forced to delay shareholder meetings scheduled for mid-July.
Qatar, which has built up its stake of around 11 percent in
Xstrata since February, and could be a kingmaker for the
takeover, said that Glencore should pay 3.25 of its shares per
Xstrata share, rather than the 2.8 on offer.
The sovereign wealth fund's role is vital as the terms of
Glencore's bid needs approval from 75 percent of shareholders in
Xstrata, excluding its own 34 percent holding in the mining
company.
That means that if investors owning 16.5 percent of
Xstrata's total shareholding voted against the deal, it would
fail.
"Whilst it (Qatar Holding) sees merit in a combination of
the two companies, it is seeking improved merger terms," it said
in a statement emailed late on Tuesday.
It said the new proposed share ratio "would provide a more
appropriate distribution of benefits of the merger whilst
properly recognising the intrinsic standalone value of Xstrata".
Xstrata and Glencore both declined to comment. Sources
working on the deal, however, told Reuters they were taken aback
by the last minute request by Qatar.
Xstrata shares closed on Tuesday at 785.8 pence while
Glencore was at 302.7, implying a share ratio of 2.6 times.
"There seems to be coordination between major Xstrata
shareholders on the proposed exchange offer," said a banker
close to the deal.
"We believe that the Qataris, among other shareholders, will
vote against the existing deal if the terms don't change to give
them a better valuation."
Qatar Holding, a unit of Qatar Investment Authority, is now
being advised by Lazard, having previously not retained
bankers on the deal.
It is the first time Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken
such an activist role in one of its holdings. QIA owns stakes in
several companies including German engineering group Siemens
, oil major Shell and British bank Barclays
.
"This is not dumb money," said another person familiar with
negotiations. "As a shareholder they are focused on the most
material issue (the ratio)."
The timing of its opposition could knock the deal off course
as the companies only have until Thursday to alter the deal
terms if they still want their shareholders to vote on the
merger at meetings currently slated for July 11 and 12.
The news of Qatar's request for better terms comes hours
after sources said Glencore and Xstrata were considering
changing retention packages worth around 170 million pounds
offered to 73 key executives because of angry shareholder
feedback.
Xstrata's Chief Executive Mick Davis alone was due to
receive 30 million pounds over three years.
"We didn't see this (the rebuff) coming. This is about
shareholders. The Mick Davis compensation package irritated a
lot of people," said one person familiar with the matter.
The retention packages, which may now be changed to include
a performance link and more equity rather than pure cash, are
intrinsically linked to the deal meaning that a vote against the
pay deal would effectively be a vote against the takeover
itself.
There are risks to both sides if the deal fails, with
analysts estimating that Xstrata's shares would drop by 30
percent or more if the deal fails.
Last week, influential shareholder body the Association of
British Insurers issued a 'red-top' alert on the retention
proposals, raising concerns that the awards were not linked to
performance.
Xstrata shareholders Standard Life and Fidelity Worldwide
have also spoken out, with Fidelity calling the retention
agreements "provocative and insensitive".