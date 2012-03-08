* On roadshow to woo its own, Xstrata investors
* Warns of bigger risk to Xstrata investors if deal fails
* Shareholders also stand their ground
* Joint roadshow with Xstrata bosses in April
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 8 Glencore, days
into a campaign to win approval from recalcitrant Xstrata
shareholders for a $36 billion bid, is facing a stand
off as naysayers dig in their heels and the trader warns it
would walk away rather than overpay.
The world's largest diversified commodities trader, which
already owns 34 percent of Xstrata, began courting institutional
investors this week after publishing 2011 earnings -- starting
its first roadshow since the all-share deal was agreed in
February.
Alongside its results earlier this week, Glencore defended a
"merger of equals" proposal which it says is fair and already
offers Xstrata shareholders a premium, as well as the top jobs
in the enlarged company. The trader's boss and single largest
shareholder, Ivan Glasenberg, will be deputy chief executive,
reporting to Xstrata's Mick Davis.
Industry and shareholder sources say Glencore has been just
as apparently uncompromising in its meetings with investors as
it attempts to woo the market with its growth prospects --
warning of "asymmetric" risks for Xstrata shareholders if the
deal does not go ahead, and cautioning it has rejected deals
before after failing to agree terms.
Analysts agree that Xstrata shares would be hit in the short
term if the deal does not go through, not least because Glencore
will remain a 34 percent shareholder -- but Glencore itself is
also likely to suffer.
And some of the prominent naysayers among Xstrata holders
are standing their ground, making for tension which is unlikely
to ease in the weeks to come, given little incentive for either
side to concede anything much before a shareholder vote which
could come as late as June or July.
"We have now met with the managements and our feelings
remain unchanged - we feel the deal not only undervalues Xstrata
(but) we feel we are being offered unattractive paper," said
Neil Dwane, Chief Investment Officer of RCM, the equities unit
of Allianz Global Investors, a top-40 shareholder. "We do not
like the deal and will await a higher offer, hopefully."
Dwane said he would be happy to own just Xstrata shares, but
pointed to "difficult" corporate governance if Glencore was to
remain a major shareholder.
Glencore, which cannot use its own 34 percent of Xstrata to
vote for the deal, cannot afford to dismiss any shareholders.
The bid requires 75 percent acceptance among the remaining 66
percent, so only 16.5 percent of the total shares are needed to
torpedo it. More than a quarter of Xstrata shares are held by
smaller shareholders.
"I'm not sure the general feeling (about the deal) has
changed," said Mark Wright, deputy manager of Mam Funds' CF
Midas Balanced Growth Fund, which is a small shareholder in
Xstrata, pointing to Glencore's short track record as a listed
company. The trader listed in May last year.
"Obviously Glencore management are going around trying to
prove a track record of return on investor capital, but they
are a bit of a black box to some, which is why they are
struggling to win some people over," he said.
Glencore, which is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata
share, has not explicitly excluded any option -- even sweetening
the deal -- but analysts warn risks are increasing.
"The market may be overestimating the likelihood of Glencore
increasing its offer for Xstrata, and the extent by which
Glencore might bump its offer if it does indeed plan to do so,"
Jefferies analysts said in a note this week, adding Glencore's
roadshow would at least be softening expectations.
Most analysts and investors, though, still agree there is
likely to be at least a face-saving improvement to take the deal
over the finish line. "I think they could end up paying a
smidgeon more," one UK equities fund manager, a top 50 holder of
Xstrata stock, said.
Glencore has been visiting UK institutions this week and
will move to U.S. institutions next week, with Asia targeted the
week after that. Davis and the Xstrata team are expected to team
up with Glencore for a round of meetings in early April, ahead
of a shareholder circular to be sent out later that month.