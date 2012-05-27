* Shareholders to be sent documents by Thursday
* Glencore unlikely to increase offer in circular - analysts
* Set to provide update on antitrust negotiations
* Votes on deal expected early July
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Victoria Howley
LONDON, May 27 Glencore will this week
move into the final stage of its long-awaited $30 billion
takeover of miner Xstrata, as shareholders are sent
detailed documents on the deal, kicking off a last charm
offensive ahead of July votes.
But Xstrata investors hoping for an improvement to the
all-share offer are likely to be disappointed, at least for now.
That is because of technical changes set to support Glencore
shares over the coming weeks, share sales by prominent naysayers
and stake-building by Qatar, whose sovereign wealth fund now has
more than 9 percent of Xstrata and is expected to back the deal.
Glencore, which already owns almost 34 percent of the miner,
is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held to
conclude its long-standing plan to create an integrated mining
and trading powerhouse.
Those terms will likely be confirmed in the documents, due
out by Thursday, though Glencore can still increase the bid up
until a few days before shareholders vote.
"Qatar seems reasonably likely to approve the 2.8 ratio. So
given that, the chances of an increase in the ratio from 2.8 to
something modestly above have probably lessened slightly, and
the probability the deal will get done has increased," Nik
Stanojevic, an analyst at Brewin Dolphin, said.
Glencore shares closed on Friday at almost 346 pence, with
Xstrata at about 912 pence, below the level implied by the
offer.
The time value of money - a convention that says money held
now has a higher value than money promised in future - implies
investors are expecting the deal to go through roughly on
current terms.
"We continue to see negligible scope for a "bump" to the
terms and larger downside risks for Xstrata shareholders in the
increasingly unlikely event that the deal is voted down,"
Liberum analysts said in a note on Friday.
Ingredients that helped Glencore, they said, included an
increased focus on the rising cost of new greenfield projects -
a bonus for the trading giant which has bet on low capital
intensity, brownfield growth.
But the last round of meetings after the documents are
published will be crucial for Glencore, which needs the backing
of minorities thanks to the deal structure.
It requires at least 75 percent of shareholders excluding
Glencore to approve the offer, meaning opposition from investors
representing more than 16.5 percent of Xstrata's total
shareholding would be enough to derail it.
And there is still opposition to the deal on current terms.
"They want control of the assets and to control them in a
different way - but we are not being paid for that change of
control. It's pretty clear what is in this for Glencore but not
so much for Xstrata," one top-20 shareholder said this month.
Yet at least two of Glencore's most vocal opponents on the
Xstrata shareholder register, Standard Life and Schroders, have
been selling down their stakes, according to regulatory filings.
MONEY MATTERS
Investors are expecting the documents to lay out minutae of
the deal, including payments due to the two sides' advisers,
remuneration details and an update on discussions with antitrust
authorities, with the European Union and China a focus.
Remuneration - including details of any retention package
for Xstrata's Mick Davis, who will stay on as chief executive of
the combined group - will be closely watched after more than a
third of voting shareholders rejected pay plans at Xstrata's
annual shareholder meeting this month.
Xstrata and Glencore last month delayed timing of the
documents for shareholders to the end of May, a month later than
planned, as the two sides sought more time for discussions with
regulators - including Brussels, to which a merger notification
is expected to be filed imminently.
Once that notification is received, the European Commission
has 25 days to approve the deal or begin an in-depth probe into
the plan to create the world's fourth-largest miner.
An in-depth probe -- Phase II -- is considered unlikely, but
would be a significant setback for Glencore. The deal would
technically lapse, under UK rules, and could only be restarted
once clearance is granted -- a bruising delay.