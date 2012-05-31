* Closing of deal to be a "personal victory" for Glasenberg
* Glasenberg to become deputy CEO of enlarged
Glencore-Xstrata
* Some investors fret on possible tensions with Davis, to be
CEO
* Shareholders to vote on deal in July
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 31 After years of on-off
discussions, months of talks and, finally, a deal with his
erstwhile adversary in February, Glencore's Ivan
Glasenberg is just weeks away from votes that should seal his
dream - a tie-up with miner Xstrata.
For the highly competitive one-time champion race walker, it
has been a long-distance trek he was desperate to win.
"Ivan will see the closing of the deal as a personal
victory," said one industry banker. "It is something he has
wanted for a long time."
Xstrata floated in 2002 after buying up key coal assets from
Glencore, leaving the latter - founded almost four decades ago
by commodities trader Marc Rich - with what is now an almost 34
percent stake.
But Glasenberg, chief executive of Glencore since 2002, has
long dreamt of reuniting the two in a move that would turn the
world's largest diversified commodities trader into a mining and
trading powerhouse with over 100 mines and an oil division with
more ships than Britain's Royal Navy.
"We've always had the belief these two companies should be
together," he said in February, after the advanced talks were
first confirmed.
Such was the belief that the South African-born Glasenberg,
an intensely discreet man who prided himself that schoolfriends
had little idea of his wealth, agreed to relinquish his privacy
to give Glencore one element that held back a tie-up over years
of talks - a stock market listing.
That, both sides hoped, would put a market price on Glencore
and help assuage concerns any merger would be a "sweetheart"
deal that might hurt minority shareholders' interests.
Glencore listed last May, giving it the scope for ambitious
deals globally - its stated aim - but also the paper needed to
facilitate the long-awaited marriage with Xstrata.
Glasenberg's stake in the company - over 18 percent before
the IPO, now just under 16 percent - became public, along with
his wealth and that of his equally publicity-shy management
team. It was a step he compared at the time to "crossing the
Rubicon".
The change has not been easy for Glasenberg, an often
charming but sometimes gruff, fiery-tempered 55-year-old, or for
his team. But he has kept focused on his target, and over a
low-key dinner in London in December, he and counterpart Mick
Davis agreed the time was right to turn the dream into reality.
LIFE AFTER THE DEAL?
Yet with Glasenberg set to become deputy chief executive of
the enlarged group under Davis - the man he picked to run
Xstrata more than a decade ago - some shareholders are fretting
that determination could lead to tension.
"If a deal gets inked it will be Ivan and Mick's triumph,
but Ivan has been the most forceful of the two throughout the
proceedings," said a banker familiar with both companies.
Both Glasenberg and Davis are keen sportsmen who cut their
teeth in the South Africa coal industry and grew up in Jewish
families in apartheid South Africa. They have had a close, but
sometimes tense, relationship for over a decade.
But it is unclear how they will work as a team running the
same company - Davis as chief executive, and Glasenberg, a major
shareholder, as president and deputy chief executive - or how
long Davis will stay, after a three-year retention deal expires.
Their supporters say the two, deal-driven men will play to
their respective strengths - the compact, wiry Glasenberg as
trader and dealmaker and the burly Davis as the miner and public
face of the company.
But both are known to drive a hard bargain and not to give
in without a fight.
The relationship became fraught during the 2009 downturn,
when a debt-heavy Xstrata launched a rights issue, finding
Glencore lacking the cash to take up its portion. Instead it
agreed to contribute its prized Columbian coal operations.
Negotiations were tough and Davis ended up forcing
Glasenberg to sharply lower his valuation for the Prodeco coal
assets he contributed.
Both men, known for 70-hour work weeks and heavy travel
schedules, showed ambition in their early professional lives
after training as accountants in their homeland.
Glasenberg joined Glencore as a coal marketer in South
Africa in 1983 and climbed via jobs in Australia, Hong Kong and
Beijing before becoming chief executive a decade ago.
Davis became finance director of South African utility Eskom
at 29 but quit when he was overlooked for the CEO post. He was
an executive for Billiton before it merged with BHP.