* Glencore $30 bln all-share bid for Xstrata confirmed in
documents
* Glencore offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share
held
* Xstrata to offer retention deals to 73 key employees
* Xstrata shareholders to vote on merger on July 12
* Xstrata, Glencore to pay almost $200 million for advice
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 31 Xstrata Chief Executive
Mick Davis will get a three-year deal worth almost 30 million
pounds ($46 million) to stay at the helm once the miner joins
forces with trader Glencore, a windfall likely to sow a
shareholder storm at votes due in July.
In documents sent to investors on Thursday detailing the
terms of the long-awaited $30 billion takeover bid by trader
Glencore, Xstrata said it would pay retention deals to
73 of its key employees totalling more than 170 million pounds.
All managers and senior executives, other than Davis, will
be offered two-year packages to stay on after the all-share
merger is completed, as Xstrata seeks to hold on to the
operating expertise that built the miner up over a decade.
Davis, an industry veteran, is well respected as the
architect behind Xstrata, a mining powerhouse built from the
purchase of Glencore coal assets in 2002. The current plans have
him remaining as chief executive of the combined group, with
Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg as deputy chief executive.
Yet the payments, particularly the sum offered to Davis - on
top of an annual salary that already makes him one of the
best-paid chief executives in the FTSE 100 - are fomenting
discontent among some minority investors, as both Glencore and
Xstrata prepare for a final charm offensive ahead of votes in
July.
"Mick has made shareholders money at Billiton and Xstrata,
but he has been well paid for that. In these austere times, the
30 million pounds for nothing seems gratuitous to me," said one
top-40 Xstrata investor, speaking on condition of anonymity.
More than a third of voting shareholders rejected pay plans
at Xstrata's annual meeting earlier this month, amid a broader
"shareholder spring" that has shaken up UK-listed companies with
pay protests and claimed high-profile scalps.
RETENTION "KEY"
Xstrata, however, warned its shareholders that the retention
payments were "key" to the success of the merger, and that it
would be impossible to back the deal on July 12 without backing
the windfalls to secure its key employees.
"The retention arrangements are intended to secure the
transition of the company's leadership, whose stability has been
integral to Xstrata's success over a decade and who are
essential to the merger structure and achieving the potential of
the merged company," Xstrata Chairman John Bond said.
The tie-up between Glencore, the world's largest diversified
commodities trader, and Xstrata - of which Glencore already owns
almost 34 percent - will create a mining and trading powerhouse,
with more than 100 mines and an oil division with more ships
than Britain's Royal Navy.
Glencore's traditional trading activities, though, will
account for less than a fifth of profit, making the operating
assets, from mines to smelters and concentrators, key.
PAY PACKAGE
Davis would be set next year to receive over 19 million
pounds in retention pay, plus salary, bonus and benefits - as
well as a deferred award of shares worth as much as 6 million
pounds, as part of a performance scheme, subject to meeting
targets over 3 years. So Xstrata may have some convincing to do
as Davis hits the road for a final round of investor meetings.
Minority shareholders matter greatly, as the structure of
the deal requires approval from 75 percent of voting
shareholders excluding Glencore, which means just over 16.5
percent of Xstrata's shareholder base could sink the deal.
Since February, however, Qatar has been building a stake in
Xstrata and the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund now owns more
than 9.5 percent. Analysts and investors say that is likely to
prove positive for Glencore and has helped lessen expectations
that it will have to improve the share-swap ratio.
Documents sent out to investors on Thursday confirmed
Glencore's offer of 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held.
"Given markets and Qatar's stake, a change in ratio was
growing unlikely," the top-40 investor said.
Glencore and Xstrata, connected from Xstrata's very start as
a Swiss infrastructure investment company, have long been
expected to tie the knot, but the two sides will paying as much
as $200 million in fees to advisers, from banks to public
relations consultants and lawyers.
Banks alone will receive up to $130 million.
Glencore is being advised by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley,
Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas. Xstrata is being advised by
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Nomura, with a role
also for Barclays Capital.
Both sides were also advised by former Citi banker Michael
Klein, who shuttled between executives to broker the deal.
The next step for the miner and trader is to file merger
documents with the European Union and set the regulatory clock
ticking. They said current, pre-notification, discussions with
Brussels, which aim to avoid a lengthy and potentially bruising
regulatory probe, were "progressing well".
The deal is set to complete in the third quarter.