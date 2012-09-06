* Glencore shareholder meeting at 0700 GMT, Xstrata at 0900
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Sept 7 Glencore's $34-billion
bid for miner Xstrata stands on the brink of collapse on
Friday, with only hours to go before a shareholder vote and
little sign of a resolution to the impasse that has pitted the
trader against rival investor Qatar.
An 11th-hour agreement between Glencore and Qatar, the top
two shareholders in Xstrata, could still get the deal over the
line. But time runs out on the drawn-out merger effort on Friday
morning, when shareholders on both sides are called to meetings
in the Swiss lakeside town of Zug, Xstrata's home base.
"In M&A, one should never rule out a last-minute twist, but
I am quite sceptical it will happen," said one source involved
in the deal, pointing to the entrenched positions of Glencore
and Qatar, which has become Xstrata's second-largest shareholder
with a 12 percent stake and is opposing Glencore's offer.
"Attitudes and postures are very important in deals, and
when you reach a certain point, it is difficult to pedal back."
Glencore investors are due to start meeting at 9 a.m. (0700
GMT), with Xstrata's meeting following a couple of hours later.
Under the deal's structure, holders of just 16.5 percent of
Xstrata's shares need to vote against the planned tie-up for the
deal to collapse. Qatar said last week it would vote against the
Glencore proposal - making it virtually impossible the bid will
go through without an improvement, or a truce between the two.
Yet Qatar and Glencore have not met since the Gulf state's
sovereign wealth fund demanded an improvement in June to the
trader's offer and both sides say they are sticking to their
positions. Glencore has said that the deal is not a "must do".
Sources familiar with the deal are sceptical the two sides
could reach a deal after two months of silence, though the
position of Glencore's managers as majority shareholders - with
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg alone holding almost 16 percent
- make it impossible to write off the possibility.
"It would surprise me very much," one industry source
familiar with Glencore said.
"It is getting to the point where it is practically
impossible ... but you can't rule out last- minute phone calls.
And you are only dealing with an individual - it is just Ivan.
"In theory, they could get something done and delay the
vote. But I struggle to think it is possible and the market
doesn't think so."
If Glencore changes the terms of its offer at the last
minute both companies will have to delay shareholder votes to
meet regulatory requirements, probably by at least two weeks.
LONG-AWAITED DEAL
Glencore, with a 34-percent stake, has long coveted a full
tie-up with Xstrata to create a mining and trading powerhouse.
It made its move in February, less than a year after a listing
largely motivated by the desire to do more ambitious deals.
Glencore proposed an all-share deal that would have been one
of the biggest to date in the industry, offering 2.8 new shares
for every Xstrata share it does not already own.
But that offer, though recommended by Xstrata's board, has
been in question since Qatar demanded a ratio of 3.25.
At Thursday's closing share prices, the market's implied
ratio is 2.5 times - not quite close to the deal terms, but
arguably not excluding the possibility of a last-minute
agreement. It is also higher than it was earlier this week.
"There's just a bit of me that thinks they will get it over
the line, perhaps by bumping to 2.95 or something," said one
investor, who holds less than 1 percent of Xstrata stock.
"The Qataris haven't been buying in the market lately, which
makes me think that they are having live conversations with
Glencore. I think I am 50:50 - but, that said, I am still not
brave enough to go out and buy shares."