* Glencore raises ratio to 3.05 shares for each Xstrata
* New $36 bln proposal could see Glencore change merger to
takeover
* Proposal would place Glasenberg as CEO of combined group
* Xstrata directors question Glencore revised offer
* Qatar supported ratio at late night meeting, surprised by
detail - sources
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Emma Farge
LONDON/ZUG, Switzerland, Sept 7 Trader Glencore
has raised its offer for miner Xstrata in a
last-ditch attempt to rescue one of the sector's largest ever
deals, after months of opposition from Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund and other shareholders.
After early excitement in the market on Friday, however, it
remained unclear whether the revised proposal would succeed.
Xstrata's independent directors issued a strongly worded
statement questioning its structure, and sources familiar with
the matter said Qatar could oppose major elements of what is
still only an indicative deal.
Glencore's Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg appeared to have
broken an impasse between Xstrata's two biggest investors - who
had not talked to each other for two months - after overnight
talks in London.
The meeting, attended by Glasenberg, Qatari prime minister
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani and former British prime
minister Tony Blair - who has had a role in facilitating the
deal - put the takeover now worth $36 billion back on the table.
Xstrata shareholders had been due to vote on the original
$34 billion bid on Friday, with a rejection widely expected.
But Glencore, already Xstrata's biggest shareholder with a 34
percent stake, then proposed the revised offer of 3.05 new
shares for every share it does not already own, up from 2.8.
Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, had demanded a
ratio of 3.25 in June, though in recent days sources involved in
the deal had said the Gulf state could compromise.
"Ivan showed what everyone suspected - he needs this deal
more than anyone else," said one source familiar with the deal.
Glencore has long coveted a full tie-up with Xstrata to
create a mining and trading powerhouse. It made its first move
in February, less than a year after it floated on the stock
market in a listing largely motivated by its desire to do more
ambitious deals.
"This is going to get pretty dramatic, it's gone to all-out
war," said one of the sources.
Details of the latest indicative offer - Glencore has yet to
make a firm bid - were unexpected even by Qatar, several sources
familiar with the matter said.
Changes in the new proposal include making Glasenberg chief
executive of the new group instead of Xstrata's Mick Davis, a
veteran manager with a strong operating record who would have
taken the helm under the original deal with Qatari support.
The role for Davis and his team, if any, is unclear under
the revised proposal, and the change could draw an end to the
South African manager's career at Xstrata after a decade.
Looking tense and tired at Xstrata's shareholder meeting in
Switzerland, Davis declined to comment on his plans as the vote
on the deal was postponed.
Glencore also said it could change the offer's structure,
from a complex arrangement that requires 75 percent approval of
non-Glencore shareholders, to a straightforward takeover
requiring a simple majority of Xstrata shares.
"The potential change of structure from scheme of
arrangement to a takeover is significant," said one of Xstrata's
largest 40 investors. "It makes forcing the deal through more
likely."
XSTRATA OBJECTS, QATARI DOUBTS
Xstrata, in a statement, cited a letter from its independent
directors to Glencore. This questioned the revised offer's 22
percent premium to Thursday's closing share price as
"significantly lower than would be expected in a takeover". It
also criticised the intention to replace Davis and to change
incentives for executives to stay with the company as a
"significant risk" to its operations.
Several sources said it was also not clear whether Qatar
backed the management changes and the potential shift to a
simple takeover. One source said Qatar felt the 3.05 ratio was
not directly comparable with the 2.8 in what was now effectively
a proposed takeover.
Qatar, which had not held talks with Glencore for two months
before Thursday night, has not yet commented on the offer.
"My gut tells me that Ivan has played this very cleverly...
He's met them halfway, declared this as a takeover and there's
no clarity on whether Mick or any of his team are going to be
involved," said Richard Buxton, who is head of UK equities at
Schroders, one of Xstrata's top 20 shareholders.
"We would still oppose, but the Qataris are the kingmakers
and it partly depends on what they do... But it will clearly
affect how long we wish to remain an investor in the combined
entity if it occurs on these terms."
Buxton dismissed the revised bid as "still inequitable".
BACK FROM BRINK
Glencore's bid had been heading for the rocks after Qatar,
with 12 percent of Xstrata, said it would vote down the deal
unless it was improved.
Industry sources and those involved in the bid had not ruled
out a last-minute U-turn from Glencore before Friday. However,
Glencore's Chairman Simon Murray shocked shareholders gathered
in the Swiss town of Zug by hurriedly cancelling a general
meeting, citing unspecified "overnight developments".
Murray, who emerged alone to make his statement, then rushed
out of a back door.
Just two hours later, Xstrata postponed its own meeting and
announced the revised terms itself. Glencore has not made a
statement on the proposed changes to the deal.
Xstrata shares ended the day up 3.6 percent at 1,014 pence,
off earlier highs after hints of opposition. Glencore's were
down 3.6 percent at 378 pence, which would value each Xstrata
share at almost 1,152.9 pence under the new ratio, midway
between Glencore's offer and Qatar's demands.
Some Xstrata investors were content with the new proposal.
"I'm very satisfied with the new terms. I think we would be
disappointed if we were Glencore shareholders, but we are happy
because we are Xstrata," said Thomas Mitsoulis, asset manager
for one shareholder.
Top-ten shareholder Standard Life also backed the proposal.
Glencore is being advised by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas.
Xstrata is being advised by Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan
, Goldman Sachs and Nomura, with a role also for
Barclays Capital.
Both sides were advised by an independent consultant, former
Citi banker Michael Klein, who shuttled between executives to
broker the deal. Qatar Holding is being advised by Lazard.