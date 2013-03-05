* Merger deadline extended to April 16
* Glencore 2012 net income down 25 pct
* Xstrata hit by over $1.8 bln impairments on platinum,
nickel
* Glencore takes $1.2 bln accounting hit on RUSAL stake
* Glencore, Xstrata raise dividends
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 5 A rise in profits from trading
helped Glencore offset lower prices in 2012, with net
income down by a quarter as the commodities group prepares to
seal a $34 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
The headline drop, modest relative to a bruised sector, was
a vindication for former trader and Glencore boss Ivan
Glasenberg, who has long extolled the marketing arm's ability to
grow in tough conditions. Trading growth, though, came largely
from agricultural products, rather than mainstays coal and oil.
Glasenberg's pronouncements on the strategy of the combined
trading and mining giant have been keenly awaited and he said on
Tuesday that he was optimistic the group would soon receive an
approval from Chinese regulators, the last remaining hurdle.
Glencore said China's Ministry of Commerce was probing areas
including the supply of copper concentrate, the raw material for
copper smelters, among other markets.
But Glasenberg gave away few specifics on his plans for the
merged group, sticking with what he said was a focus on investor
returns and an intention to grow the proportion of profit coming
from marketing, a slice which will shrink to roughly 30 percent
immediately after the deal completes.
"(Incoming Rio Tinto Chief Executive) Sam Walsh said at the
Rio presentation that they are now going to act like owners. We
don't need to act like owners, we are owners," he told analysts.
That means, Glasenberg said, an opportunistic approach to
deals, from a marketing agreement and share purchase in unlisted
Brazilian iron ore producer Ferrous last week, to a bumper oil
funding deal with Russia's Rosneft.
It also means taking advantage of the travails of large
diversified players, who are under scrutiny from shareholders as
boom-time acquisitions sour, placing more assets on the block.
"Those opportunities will be there, that is something new in
the industry," Glasenberg said. "Competition will be less fierce
than before. A lot of the mining companies are reassessing their
portfolios, they are hanging back, there are new CEOs and, like
all of us, they are under pressure from investors."
Glasenberg said he expects to review the combined portfolio
of projects. "Greenfield" projects, or those built from scratch,
unlikely to find favour as the Glencore team proclaimed itself
"afraid" of potential delays and excessive spending.
Glencore has been expected to mothball or jettison many of
Xstrata's greenfield growth assets, including some in tough
jurisdictions such as Argentina. More advanced greenfield
projects like copper mine Las Bambas in Peru and nickel mine
Koniambo in New Caledonia could remain.
Glasenberg's review has already caused friction between the
two management teams, long-time rivals and soon-to-be partners.
Glencore's boss, however, was sanguine on the potential
effects, saying his focus was on the managers at the mines, not
middle managers. The comments are likely to fuel speculation
over the departure of Xstrata divisional bosses, including its
head of copper, Charlie Sartain. Glasenberg declined to comment.
"Immediately after the merger, you will see a structure in
place, ideally the way Glencore would like it," he said.
He said big deals were not off the agenda for the group,
which snapped up both Xstrata and grain handler Viterra in 2012,
though regulatory clearances could be expected to take longer.
This could include iron ore, where Glasenberg said he would
review operations put up for sale by Rio.
WRITEDOWNS, DIVIDENDS UP
Glencore and Xstrata shares rose on Tuesday, as both met or
exceeded market forecasts, dividends ticked higher and the
sector recouped losses. Glencore closed up 5.7 percent and
Xstrata up 6.8 percent, outperforming a 3.5 percent rise in the
broader UK mining sector.
Neither, though, was immune to the impact of falling
commodity prices last year.
Glencore's 2012 net income fell to $3.06 billion, in line
with expectations. That excluded the impact of an impairment
relating to a reclassification of its holding in Russian
aluminium producer RUSAL after losses.
Its adjusted operating profit, or earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT), dropped 17 percent, with a 27 percent drop in
Glencore's industrial division accounting for the bulk of the
weakness. Its trading division saw profit rise 11 percent,
helped by a jump in earnings from oilseeds and grain.
Xstrata, reporting separately from Glencore for what should
be the last time before the two merge, beat expectations but
wrote down the value of nickel, zinc and platinum assets which
dragged its net profit almost 80 percent lower.
The writedowns included a $978 million hit as Xstrata wrote
down assets including its Australian nickel operations and
platinum, and also $840 million on its investment in troubled
South African platinum miner Lonmin.
Excluding the writedown, its profit dropped 37 percent.
Glencore expects to complete the Xstrata merger by April 16.